AL announces  candidates for Dhaka, Sylhet, Cumilla JS by-polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming by-polls to three parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka-14, Sylhet-3 and Cumilla-5.

AL picked Aga Khan Mintu for Dhaka-14, Habibur Rahman for Sylhet-3 and Abul Hashem Khan for Cumilla-5.

The candidates were selected at a meeting of the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the board.

Aga Khan Mintu is the incumbent President of Shah Ali Thana unit of AL.

Habibur Rahman is a member of Sylhet district unit of AL and Abul Hashem Khan is the incumbent President of Burichang upazila unit of AL.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the deadline for submitting the nominations is June 15 and voting will take place on July 28.

The three parliamentary seats became vacant following the deaths of the respective lawmakers. Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad died on March 11, Dhaka-14 MP Aslamul Haque on April 4 and Comilla-5 MP Abdul Matin Khasru on April 14.

Meanwhile, BNP had earlier announced that they would not take part in the by-elections.











