School, college closures extended till June 30

The Ministry of Education has extended the closure of primary and secondary schools and colleges until June 30.

"In several districts, the Covid-19 situation has deteriorated, and lockdown has been imposed in many communities. The closure has been prolonged in consideration of the health security of students, teachers, staff, and guardians, and in accordance with the recommendations of the Covid-19 technical committee", according to a ministry press release issued on Saturday.

For primary level students, their parents were instructed to ensure that students continue study at home which local administration will monitor closely. The headmasters of the concerned schools will ensure, through the parents and guardians, that their students study their textbooks at their residence.

Primary, secondary and higher secondary level institutions across the country were supposed to reopen on June 13, if the Covid-19 situation improved.

However, incidences of Covid-19 cases have grown in the border areas. The infection rate has risen substantially in some places.





