Strict lockdown in Narail as C-19 deaths, infections rise in N-dists

With the sudden surge in Covid-19 deaths and infection rates in the bordering areas a strict lockdown has been imposed in Narail on Saturday, while lockdown is already in force in Kushtia, Satkhira, Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj.

The Narail district administration has announced stricter lockdown for seven days from today to June 19 in the Municipal areas citing the continued surge in Covid-19 transmission.

The decision came at the district Coronavirus Control and Prevention Committee meeting at the district's Deputy Commissioner's office on Saturday.

District Civil Surgeon recommended for enforcement of a strict lockdown.

Compared to last week, coronavirus sample testing, new patient identification, number of deaths have increased this week in the border districts.

This information was given in the weekly analysis in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

According to the DGHS, 122,103 samples have been tested this week (June 6 to June 12). And last week (May 30 to June 5), 119,202 corona samples were tested. The rate of sample test has increased by 2.43 per cent this week as compared to last week.

Similarly, 15,172 patients have been identified this week and 11,928 patients were identified last week. Compared to the previous week, the patient identification rate has increased by 27.20 per cent.

Some 279 patients have died of corona this week and 252 patients in last week. As such, the death rate has increased by 7.14 per cent this week as compared to the previous week.

In Kushtia, the district administration has imposed a week-long lockdown in the municipality areas of Kushtia following a sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam said the lockdown will continue till June 18.

"The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken on Friday night to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the municipality areas," he said.

The positivity rate in the district is 29.75 per cent, according to health officials.

According to health authorities, three more persons succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, while 61 people have been found infected with the virus after testing 205 samples. The Covid death toll in the district currently stands at 127.

Authorities at Kushtia General Hospital are literally struggling to deal with the rising cases of Covid-19 as the situation is worsening with each passing day.

All the ICU beds at the hospital are currently occupied, a hospital official said. Some 62 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the 250-bed hospital.

In Satkhira, some 2,376 corona-positive patients have been identified in the district so far. Of these, about 700 corona positive patients are currently undergoing treatment. Some 74 are in hospitals, the rest in home isolation and private clinics.

In the last 24 hours, a corona patient has died and 52 people tested positive after testing 81 samples. The infection rate is 64.19 per cent. A total of 51 people have died with Corona-positive and so far and 242 people have died with symptoms while undergoing treatment in the district.

Md Hussein Shafayat, Civil Surgeon of Satkhira, said, "There is a medical college hospital in Satkhira. The District Corona Committee first declared the Medical College Hospital as corona dedicated hospital. However, after the recent rise of corona infection, the medical services are inadequate for the growing number of patients."

Chapainawabganj, one of the worst-hit frontier districts in Rajshahi, has seen a sudden rise in the Covid-19 mortality rate.

In the past 24 hours, four persons have succumbed to coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

During the period, as many as 32 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The coronavirus positivity rate in the district currently stands at 11.26 per cent.

A total of 3,076 people have been found infected with the virus in the district to date.

Also, 66 people have so far died of Covid-19 in the district. To date, 1,800 people have recovered. Some 55 Covid-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the Corona unit of the Sadar hospital.

After the end of a 14-day strict lockdown in Chapainawabganj, the local administration imposed restrictions on public movement to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission on June 8.The new restrictions will remain in force till June 16

In Rajshahi, four more Covid-19 patients and patients with Covid-like symptoms died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in the 24 hours on Saturday, said hospital officials.

One of the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj, tested positive for the deadly virus, said RMCH Deputy Director Saiful Ferdous.

Three others with symptoms of the disease hailed from Rajshahi, he added. As many as 289 patients were undergoing treatment at Covid-19 unit of the hospital until Saturday morning, with 25 people got admitted over the last 24 hours. There are 271 beds at the hospital's Covid unit.

With the latest fatalities, a total of 161 people have died at the Covid unit of RMCH since May 24, said Dr Ferdous.

Prof Nazmul Islam, Director of the DGHS (Disease Control), said, "The rate of infection at the border district is on the rise. The health facilities in the border districts are increasing."

However, "These hospitals have only basic medical facilities. Those who need better treatment at the upazila level must be referred to the nearest district sadar hospital," he added.



