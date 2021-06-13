Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 14.12pc

The country on Saturday witnessed 14.12 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, the highest in 51 days.

At least 1,637 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 8,24,486, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 was 14.63 per cent on April 22.

As many as 39 patients

died from the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 13,071.

The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 was 14.63 per cent on April 22.

A total of 11,590 samples were tested at 510 labs across the country during the period.

At least 2,108 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,64,024 and the recovery rate at 92.67 per cent.

Among the deceased, 26 were men while 13 women. Of them, 36 died at hospitals while three at home. Eleven of the deceased were in Khulna Division, 10 in Dhaka, seven in Rajshahi, six in Chattogram, two each in Ranpur and Barishal, and one was in Sylhet divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,406 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,665 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,801,000 lives and infected as many as 176,094,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 159,681,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







