

Shakib banned for three matches, fined Tk 5 lakh

"Shakib got the penalties for breaking Level-3 of the Code of Conduct," Inam told journalists.

It was the 5th over of Abahani's batting innings during the Friday's DPDCL match between Abahani Ltd and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Mohammedan skipper Shakib was bowling to Abahani's captain Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib shouted for LBW in the 4th ball but umpire remained unmoved. Shakib got furious and kicked the stump that broke into pieces. It was not at all over. The star cricketer then got involved in arguments with the umpires on the field. And at one point he uprooted all three stumps and threw those onto the ground. He was also seen to involve in spat with Abahani's coach and BCB's Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

Shakib however, begged pardon to everyone for the mess by social media post after the match.

"No hearing took place since Shakib admitted his fault to Match Referee Morshedul Alam, who found Shakib accused of misconduct based on the report of two umpires Imran Parvez and Mahfuzur Rahman," he explained.

Mohammedan therefore, will miss their captain in the 8th, 9th and 10th round matches.











