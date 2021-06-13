Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:11 AM  Count : 81
Observer Online Desk

18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak

18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy announced the names of 20 recipients for its prestigious Shilpakala Padak 2019 and 2020 Saturday.

Eighteen cultural luminaries and two cultural organisations will receive the award, said the academy.

The award has been conferred to creative personalities for their continuous contributions to arts, culture, entertainment and literature since 2013.

However, the award was not conferred in 2019 and the ceremony could not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The recipients of the 2019 award are Mohammad Moniruzzaman (instrumental – flute), Lubna Marium (dance), Hasina Momtaz (vocal), Abdul Mannan (fine arts), Masud Ali Khan (dramatics), M A Taher (photography), Shamvu Acharaya (folklore), Hasan Arif (recitation), Anupam Hayat (film) and cultural institution Chhayanaut (creative cultural unit).

For 2020, the selected cultural personalities are Shamsur Rahman (instrumental – shehnai), Shibli Mohammad (dance), Mahmudur Rahman Benu (vocal), Shahid Kabir (fine arts), Malay Bhowmick (dramatics), Shafiqul Islam Swapan (photography), Shah Alam Sarkar (folklore), Dahlia Ahmed (recitation), Shameem Akhtar (film) and Dinajpur Nattya Samity (creative cultural unit).

The awards will be handed over to the recipients at a ceremony later at the academy in the capital's Segunbagicha.

Each recipient will get a gold medal, a cheque of Tk1 lakh, and a certificate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Air Vice Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan takes over BAF Command
Govt is strengthening democratic institutions, says Quader
Shun infighting first to launch oust-govt movement: Fakhrul to BNP leaders
Two Air Force planes leave for China to bring vaccine
CSOs, coastal MPs demand allocation of Tk 150b for coastal embankment
119 dead chickens seized from Dhaka airport restaurant


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft