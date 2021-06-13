Access to nutritious foods for students demanded

As students have little access to nutritious foods while staying at school or in their surroundings, speakers called for taking necessary steps to ensure the availability of the foods for the students.

Students want to consume such foods, but they are forced to use non-nutritious foods because of non-availability of nutritious foods at school hour or later, the adolescent speakers said.

They said this while addressing a national meeting on nutrition at a hotel in the capital.

National Nutrition Service (NNS) supported by Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland-based institution, organized the meeting titled 'National event on Bhalo Khabo, Bhalo Thakbo (Eat well, Live well)' recently.

Dr. SM Mustafizur Rahman, Line Director of NNS; Ananya Raihan, Chief Executive of Infolady Social Enterprise Limited (i'Social); Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN Bangladesh; Shahid Uddin Akbor, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development(BIID); writer Anisul Hoque; actress Jaya Ahsan; among others, spoke.

Expressing her support to the demand of nutritious food, noted actress Jaya Ahsan said, it is needed to take nutritious food for improving both physical and mental condition of youths.

Dr. SM Mustafizur Rahman stressed on intake of nutritious foods for strengthening the disease preventive capacity of human body.

Annaya Raihan told that many guardians, inspired by youths, also took part in the campaign by visiting door to door.

Dr. Rudaba Khondker, in her address, termed the nutritious foods as a fundamental right, saying that the issue of nutritious food has gained more momentum during the pandemic.

Dipty Chowdhury, a youth leader of UN Food System Summit Action Track-1 and representative of Bhalo Khabo, Bhalo Thakbo campaign, called upon all concerned to take steps so that nutritious foods are easily available at school and college level.

Other speakers underscored on taking up coordinated steps to ensure the availability of nutritious foods at educational institutions across the country for fulfilling the nutritional needs of students.

The meeting was held as part of Bhalo Khabo, Bhalo Thakbo, a nationwide awareness campaign of GAIN Bangladesh on nutrition. Over 10 lakh adolescent girls and boys have so for pledged to take nutritious foods during the campaign.