Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Female entrepreneurs fail to access funds  

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Female entrepreneurs fail to access funds  

Female entrepreneurs fail to access funds  

According to recent media reports, women entrepreneurs who own SMEs are not getting their designated funds from the government's stimulus package. The government had allocated Tk 20,000 crore for stimulus package last year, half of which was to be disbursed among SME owning entrepreneurs. The government put aside five per cent of this stimulus package (worth Tk 1,000 crore) for women entrepreneurs only.

Reportedly, another stimulus package worth Tk 1,500 crore , announced this January was also set aside. The interest rate for taking loans from the second stimulus package was almost half of the first one - only 4 per cent. Undoubtedly, it is disturbing to note that people of small-scale businesses are not getting their deserving funds. Moreover, many entrepreneurs are taking loans from microfinance institutions, where interest rates are around three times higher than the banks. The entrepreneurs are somewhat compelled to seek high interest loans since, they are failing to access stimulus package funds.

Particularly, most women entrepreneurs are not even aware of these funds. A recent study by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) found that almost 59 percent of women entrepreneurs were completely ignorant about the government stimulus packages. Question arises automatically: Why our female entrepreneurs were not appropriately informed about these funds? It is imperative to address this communication gap. Moreover, according to CPD, the global pandemic has forced more than 41 per cent of small businesses run by women entrepreneurs to close down. This portrays a grim scenario.  

Some of the women entrepreneurs were aware of the stimulus package provisions but a lack of information about the process of applying for these loans was acting as a deterrent.  Reportedly, some bank officials were also discouraging them from availing government loans, making the process even further difficult.

Previously, we commended the government for allocating a handsome amount for female owners of small businesses. But now it is disappointing to witness that government policy action hardly meets reality. Now, the government needs to listen to the experts for proper distribution of the funds. We suggest giving cash assistance instead of loan which could be more effective in easing the cash crunch.

Furthermore, our SME businesswomen should know how to avail government funds. It is time our NGOs come to help them. The government banks also play a key role here by easing up loan procedures. The government must do more to ensure these women do not fall into poverty as there is safety net. Only access difficulties should not affect them badly. We expect the government to take effective steps to remove obstacles in access to the funds as soon as possible.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female entrepreneurs fail to access funds  
Govt employees doing business by violating rules
RMG backward linkage industry faces hardship
‘Third party’ in the vaccine crisis
Medical equipment crisis at RMCH
Light engineering set to make progress
PM's call for countrywide tree plantation
 Global branding of “Made in Bangladesh”


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft