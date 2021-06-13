

Female entrepreneurs fail to access funds



Reportedly, another stimulus package worth Tk 1,500 crore , announced this January was also set aside. The interest rate for taking loans from the second stimulus package was almost half of the first one - only 4 per cent. Undoubtedly, it is disturbing to note that people of small-scale businesses are not getting their deserving funds. Moreover, many entrepreneurs are taking loans from microfinance institutions, where interest rates are around three times higher than the banks. The entrepreneurs are somewhat compelled to seek high interest loans since, they are failing to access stimulus package funds.



Particularly, most women entrepreneurs are not even aware of these funds. A recent study by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) found that almost 59 percent of women entrepreneurs were completely ignorant about the government stimulus packages. Question arises automatically: Why our female entrepreneurs were not appropriately informed about these funds? It is imperative to address this communication gap. Moreover, according to CPD, the global pandemic has forced more than 41 per cent of small businesses run by women entrepreneurs to close down. This portrays a grim scenario.



Some of the women entrepreneurs were aware of the stimulus package provisions but a lack of information about the process of applying for these loans was acting as a deterrent. Reportedly, some bank officials were also discouraging them from availing government loans, making the process even further difficult.



Previously, we commended the government for allocating a handsome amount for female owners of small businesses. But now it is disappointing to witness that government policy action hardly meets reality. Now, the government needs to listen to the experts for proper distribution of the funds. We suggest giving cash assistance instead of loan which could be more effective in easing the cash crunch.



Furthermore, our SME businesswomen should know how to avail government funds. It is time our NGOs come to help them. The government banks also play a key role here by easing up loan procedures. The government must do more to ensure these women do not fall into poverty as there is safety net. Only access difficulties should not affect them badly. We expect the government to take effective steps to remove obstacles in access to the funds as soon as possible. According to recent media reports, women entrepreneurs who own SMEs are not getting their designated funds from the government's stimulus package. The government had allocated Tk 20,000 crore for stimulus package last year, half of which was to be disbursed among SME owning entrepreneurs. The government put aside five per cent of this stimulus package (worth Tk 1,000 crore) for women entrepreneurs only.Reportedly, another stimulus package worth Tk 1,500 crore , announced this January was also set aside. The interest rate for taking loans from the second stimulus package was almost half of the first one - only 4 per cent. Undoubtedly, it is disturbing to note that people of small-scale businesses are not getting their deserving funds. Moreover, many entrepreneurs are taking loans from microfinance institutions, where interest rates are around three times higher than the banks. The entrepreneurs are somewhat compelled to seek high interest loans since, they are failing to access stimulus package funds.Particularly, most women entrepreneurs are not even aware of these funds. A recent study by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) found that almost 59 percent of women entrepreneurs were completely ignorant about the government stimulus packages. Question arises automatically: Why our female entrepreneurs were not appropriately informed about these funds? It is imperative to address this communication gap. Moreover, according to CPD, the global pandemic has forced more than 41 per cent of small businesses run by women entrepreneurs to close down. This portrays a grim scenario.Some of the women entrepreneurs were aware of the stimulus package provisions but a lack of information about the process of applying for these loans was acting as a deterrent. Reportedly, some bank officials were also discouraging them from availing government loans, making the process even further difficult.Previously, we commended the government for allocating a handsome amount for female owners of small businesses. But now it is disappointing to witness that government policy action hardly meets reality. Now, the government needs to listen to the experts for proper distribution of the funds. We suggest giving cash assistance instead of loan which could be more effective in easing the cash crunch.Furthermore, our SME businesswomen should know how to avail government funds. It is time our NGOs come to help them. The government banks also play a key role here by easing up loan procedures. The government must do more to ensure these women do not fall into poverty as there is safety net. Only access difficulties should not affect them badly. We expect the government to take effective steps to remove obstacles in access to the funds as soon as possible.