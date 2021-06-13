Bangladesh universities lag behind in global ranking

Dear Sir

On Wednesday, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) published the world university rankings for 2022, in which Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) failed to make any progress. QS evaluates 1,300 universities across the world according to six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio. Like the previous year, both universities were placed in the 801-1,000 bracket.



Lack of support for research and a dearth of quality publications are the main reasons for Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in most of the world rankings, said educationists. DU, which was in the 601-plus bracket in 2012, slipped to the 701-plus bracket in 2014 and slid further in 2019. If we look at the state of our research, library facilities, the number of foreign students, the administration system, transparency in teacher selection process, etc, we will know the causes. Several universities in India, China and Singapore are moving forward. If we look at them, we can understand our shortcomings.



Every stage of education--from primary to higher education--is interconnected. Authorities responsible must focus on the education sector for its overall development.

Ali Ahammed

Over email