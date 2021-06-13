

OIC’s failure to protect Muslims’ interests



Following that incident, the OIC or Organization of Islamic Co-operation was established on 22-25 September 1969 with the participation of 24 states at a summit held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco. After the establishment of OIC, the Muslim world thought that all member states of the organization will stand in a line and speak together if necessary. But the organization has not been able to serve the Muslims' interests. The beginning of this organization was a milestone which was established as second largest organization after the United Nations. But the antagonism of Muslim majority countries and their principled conflicting positions have not only eroded the leadership of the Muslim world, but also made the OIC an ineffective body.



The current conflict in the Middle East, the Uyghurs, the Rohingya and Kashmir we see cry of the Muslims community. In the light of the analysis of the overall global situation, it can be said that the most persecuted community in the world is the Muslim community. Today, when the number of Muslims in the world is about 1.8 billion, Muslims have the second largest organization in the world, then why the Muslim community is so persecuted, downtrodden? The first answer is the intense greed for authority in the political leadership. And the Western world is pulling Muslim world in their own interest.



Although the Arab Spring rose the possibility of a major change in Middle East politics, the seeds of unrest were sown in the Middle East began there. In the civil war in Syria, Iran is in a strong position against the United States, Israel and the Saudi bloc. The opposite is true in Libya, Iran has been supporting the rebels and the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia are in the same alliance.

For Palestine, where Egypt led so many wars with Israel, Egypt is now cooperating with Israel in the blockade of Gaza. It may come as a surprise now that Iran and the United States had agreed to fight the Taliban together in Afghanistan, although Iran has now distanced itself. Turkey's Erdogan Administration has single-handedly sustained an UN-backed government in Libya, but has been opposed by Western and Saudi allies. And it is Turkey that has adopted a pro-Western policy against Syria.



Again, the Muslim world has not been very vocal about the persecution of Uighur Muslims. However, many other Muslim countries, including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, are developing relations with China, the country supports persecution of the Rohingys.



Truly, because of the greed for power the Muslim-led countries have been stuck in a complex equation. The OIC is incapable of resolving its own problems. Where they have founded organizations like the OIC to protect the interests of Muslims, they are creating antagonism among themselves by creating divisions, killing Muslims by engaging in war, and giving birth to thousands of refugees.



The ineffectiveness of the OIC has been proven by the fact that, the organization has not been able to take any effective action to stop any war. Experts see the OIC's ineffectiveness as the main problem with the arbitrariness of Muslim powerful countries.



Supporting the just struggle of the Palestinian people, realizing their rights and helping to protect the land; and providing security for Muslim holy sites, are two of the seven goals of the OIC. But we have recently seen both of these were violated by Israel. But what we haven't seen in the last 50 years is the efforts of all Muslim countries to achieve those goals under the banner of the OIC.



The math of global politics has become more complex around the world, and the equations have become harder to match. If the OIC fails to protect the interests of Muslims, the accusation could go against the UN. The same thing can be applicable about SAARC, ASEAN.



The Middle East is a place of attraction for the world's superpowers, with an unbridled desire for mineral resources. Another reason is to gain internal political advantage by controlling and monitoring religious place in the Middle East. To control regional politics, the West put a trap in the Middle East. In this way, only a country under the control of the West in the Middle East can emerge as a powerful country. This division in the Middle East is artificial. And the division between the countries of the Middle East means the division among the Muslim Ummah. That is why the effectiveness of an organization like the OIC cannot be optimistic at all.



The structure of neo-colonialism is such that, 'Be either an ally or an enemy' which is the essence of Western politics. They do not want to see a strong group or organized.

The writer is a student, Department of History, University of Chittagong







