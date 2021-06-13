

Bioremediation of plastics: Way of ecosystem restoration



An ecosystem is a community of living organisms (that are plants and animals) in a certain area interacting with each other with their non-living environments (weather, earth, sun, soil, climate, and atmosphere).Two major human interventions (green revolution and industrial revolution) are responsible for the degradation of our major ecosystems: grassland, marine, freshwater, forest, desert and cropland. To ensure the sustainability of our environment, restoration of these ecosystems is a must. Plastic debris poses a significant threat to ecosystems. Annually, about 350 million metric tons of plastics are used worldwide. These plastics are also entered into the oceans with a negative impact on the marine ecosystem. As synthetic plastics are non-degradable therefore, their presence in the environment may counteract the restoration of the ecosystems.



Since the innovation of plastic (celluloid) by John Wesley Hyatt in 1869 and the invention of Bakelite by Baekeland in 1907, the plastic industry was booming in Europe and USA, especially during the World War II (WWII). The use of plastics to make parachutes, ropes, body armour, helmet liners, etc for the troops was increased by 300 per cent during WWII. Now, plastics are considered as the hazardous wastes for both terrestrial and marine habitats.



The word plastic (Greek word plastikos) means "pliable and easily shaped product, or, capable of being shaped and moulded". Plastics are synthetic or semi-synthetic materials; polymers as the main components. Polymers are made of long chains of molecules. These are abundant in nature. The natural source of polymer is cellulose. However, synthetic polymers are human made that are used largely in plastic industry. The most usable synthetic polymers are low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), nylon, Teflon, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).



Plastic contamination is a regular phenomenon in our daily life. We cannot completely ignore the use of plastics from our daily usage. Meanwhile, the use of plastics threatens our ecosystems. Thus, we must find ways to remove plastic debris from the environment. Biodegradation by using microbes (bacteria and fungi) could be a sustainable way of plastic degradation. The regular techniques of plastic degradation are photodegradation, incineration, landfilling, recycling and oxo-biodegradation. But these techniques require huge expenditure. Thus, the use of microbes provides an effective and durable alternative to reduce the plastic contamination in the natural environment.



Biodegradation of plastics:

The process of biodegradation of plastics using microbes includes depolymerize the plastics into monomers for recycling or mineralize them into carbon-di-oxide and water. The microbial enzymes such as depolymerases, hydrolases and peroxidases are the major enzymes for biodegradation. Both bacteria and fungi are the major decomposers in the environment. They are capable of degrading the inorganic and organic compounds. Recently, both fungi and bacteria are used as the alternative way to degrade plastics.



Biodegradation of plastics using bacteria:

The generalized ways of plastic biodegradation using bacteria are by forming a biofilm and hydrolyting enzymes. One of the most intriguing inventions of biodegradation of plastics is the discovery of one of the bacteria named Ideonella Sakaiensis which consumes PET as the primary carbon and energy source. This bacterium was discovered from the PET bottle recycling facilities in 2016 in Sakai, Japan. It could secret hydrolase enzyme (PETase) to degrade the PET into mono hydroxyethyl terephthalic acid (MHET) which then degrades into two monomeric constituents. The plastics are eventually mineralized to carbon dioxide and finally released into the atmosphere. Until to date, the most effective plastic deteriorating bacteria are Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Bacillus cereus, Coryneformes bacterium, Bacillus sp, Mycobacterium, Nocardia, Corynebacterium, Pseudomonas and Streptomyces.



Biodegradation of plastics using fungi: Polythene is the most widely used plastic in the world. Among the plastic wastage, polythene contributes the maximum share (64 per cent). Bioremediation has found to the best eco-friendly approach to reduce plastic waste.



In biodegradation process plastic reacts with oxygen from the air and then the microorganisms (i e, fungi) facilitate the degradation process by secreting several enzymes such as depolymerase, esterase, cutinase and lignolytic enzyme to cleave the polymers into short chain compounds. The final products in this process are carbon dioxide and water. Commonly used plastic deteriorating fungiare Aspergillus terreus, Aspergillus sydowii, Aspergillus oryzae, Penicilliumoxalicum, Penicillium Chrysogenum,Penicillium simplicissimum, white rot fungi (Pleurotus Ostreatus) and Fusarium solani.



Major challenges:

1. In many cases, the degradation of plastics using microbes may take a longer period of time (50-100 years) to completely remove from the environment.

2. The three-dimensional structure along with the high molecular weight of plastics makes it restraining from microbes' attack.

3. The hydrophobicity of polyethylene prevents the formation of biofilm by the microorganisms which prevents the adhesion and colonization on the polyethylene.



Although plastics are indispensable part of our daily life, but the accumulation of plastic wastes is a major concern for restoring ecosystem. These wastes are affecting both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Thus, we need to find an effective way to dispose plastic wastes. Apart from using artificial techniques, natural way of degradation (biodegradation) using microbes has proven to be very cost effective, eco-friendly and durable technique. This kind of biodegradation process should be widely popularised for in order to ensure smooth ecosystem restoration.

Dr Md Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Associate Professor, Department

of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU







