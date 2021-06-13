Valuables worth Tk 5 lakh looted from ex-cop’s house at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, June 12: A robbery was committed in a former policeman's house in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Locals said some four to five masked robbers intruded into the house of Md Shahjahan, a retired police havildar, in Dakshin Jafrabad Village under Keshabpur Union in the upazila at around 1am.

The robbers tied up the man's hands, legs and mouth. They also beat up his wife as she requested them to release him.

Later, the robbers looted ornament, cash and valuables worth about Tk 5 lakh from the house. Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Md Al Mamun confirmed the matter, adding that police are investigating the matter.