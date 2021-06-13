Risky culvert turns into death trap at Ranishankoil



The photo shows the risky culvert in Ranishankoil Upazila of Thakurgaon. photo: observer

Despite the deplorable condition of the culvert, people are commuting through this road taking life risk.

The culvert is located in the middle of the road in Pabni area of Bazebox point of the highway belonging to the Local Government & Engineering Department (LGED).

According to field sources, locals and students are suffering the most.

A recent visit found the culvert in a broken condition. But local administration and public representatives are not showing care about repairing it.

Locals said, the administration is showing no interest about the old culvert; the culvert has developed a three-foot hole in the middle; its rods have been visible; it is causing accidents increasingly.

Besides, the culvert has been under more risk due to canal digging in the adjacent land.

Farmers are suffering for the whole year during seasons of paddy, wheat, and vegetables.

In this situation, locals demanded of the authorities concerned to address this problem as quick as possible.

Rafiqul Islam and Farhad Hossain said, the road of this culvert is important for the upazila; but it has been lying un-repaired for a long time, and no step has been taken.

"We, many locals, are commuting taking life risk," Rafiqul mentioned, adding, accidents occur in different times. He was echoed by Amjad Ali and Abdul Karim of neighbouring village.

It was learnt, the culvert, which was repaired for three times, has turned risky for commuters and transports. If the culvert is constructed again, public suffering will come down.

According to sources at Ranishankoil Upazila Engineer Office, three years back, about a nine kilometre of new road ranging from Mirdangi to Katihar were constructed; at that time, the culvert could not be built due to allocation shortage.

Upazila Engineer Tarek Bin Islam said, the culvert has been risky for a long time; people are commuting with risk.

The higher authorities have been informed about the culvert, he mentioned, adding, after getting project allocation, measures will be taken.







