TCB sale on in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, June 12: Open market sale (OMS) of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has begun in the district from Wednesday morning.

Under the OMS service, people are getting per litre soya bean oil at Tk 100, sugar at Tk 55 per kg and pulse at Tk 55 per kg.

After announcing the national budget, all daily essentials' prices started going up. In this situation, TCB has started again the OMS for poor, low income group, and middle classes.

Inaugurating the OMS, Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun Rekha said, 1000 litres of oil, 700 kgs of sugar, and 400 kgs of lentil will be sold in the upazila.

TCB dealer Jahirul Haque Titu said, the truck-based OMS service will continue until the market price is stable.







