Man lynched soon after he hacks another  to death

MEHERPUR, June 12: A drug addicted man was reportedly beaten to death by mob right away after he hacked another man to death in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased are Swechchhasebak League activist Saidul Islam and Monirul Islam.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Mujibnagar Police Station (PS) Abdul Hashem said Monirul stabbed Saidul to death at around 11am as the latter had asked him not to take drugs in public place.

Later, angry mob beat Monirul Islam to death soon after the killing of Saidul.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies. Two cases have been filed with the PS in this connection.






