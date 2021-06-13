Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 12: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged the government to take effective measures for strict implementation of Tobacco Control Act in order to restrict consumption of tobacco.
They also demanded enhancement of taxes on tobacco products for the sake of saving many people from various non-contagious diseases caused by tobacco consumption. They urged the people to give up smoking and tobacco taking to remain free from tobacco-related diseases.
The discussants were addressing a divisional-level seminer held on 'Implementing Laws Against Smoking and Control of Tobacco Products'  at the auditorium of Khulna Regional Public Administration Training Centre in the city.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Office and Department of Health, Khulna Division, jointly arranged the programme.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain addressed the seminar as chief guest with Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Suvash Chandra Saha in the chair.
ADC (General) M Abdur Rashid, Additional District Magistrate Md Yousup Ali, Additional Director of Health Dr Ferdausi Ara, Superintendent of Police of Khulna Range DIG Reazul Kabir, and Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Assistant Professor Dr Farjana Kabir of Khulna Medical College (KMC) made the keynote presentation.
Speakers urged the people to give up smoking and tobacco taking to remain free from tobacco-related diseases.
Speakers also alleged, due to having lacuna in the existing tobacco control act, the tobacco companies had been continuing their advertisement through indirect way to attract the youths to smoke.
The tobacco companies are luring the farmers to cultivate tobacco, which is ultimately destroying the fertility of the land; the government should immediately take steps to stop tobacco cultivation and amend the existing tobacco control act to save health and money, the discussants maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Valuables worth Tk 5 lakh looted from ex-cop’s house at Bauphal
Risky culvert turns into death trap at Ranishankoil
TCB sale on in Pirojpur
Man lynched soon after he hacks another  to death
Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly
Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi
Workshop on E-Agriculture held in Pabna
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft