Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly

KHULNA, June 12: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged the government to take effective measures for strict implementation of Tobacco Control Act in order to restrict consumption of tobacco.

They also demanded enhancement of taxes on tobacco products for the sake of saving many people from various non-contagious diseases caused by tobacco consumption. They urged the people to give up smoking and tobacco taking to remain free from tobacco-related diseases.

The discussants were addressing a divisional-level seminer held on 'Implementing Laws Against Smoking and Control of Tobacco Products' at the auditorium of Khulna Regional Public Administration Training Centre in the city.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Office and Department of Health, Khulna Division, jointly arranged the programme.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain addressed the seminar as chief guest with Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Suvash Chandra Saha in the chair.

ADC (General) M Abdur Rashid, Additional District Magistrate Md Yousup Ali, Additional Director of Health Dr Ferdausi Ara, Superintendent of Police of Khulna Range DIG Reazul Kabir, and Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Assistant Professor Dr Farjana Kabir of Khulna Medical College (KMC) made the keynote presentation.

Speakers also alleged, due to having lacuna in the existing tobacco control act, the tobacco companies had been continuing their advertisement through indirect way to attract the youths to smoke.

The tobacco companies are luring the farmers to cultivate tobacco, which is ultimately destroying the fertility of the land; the government should immediately take steps to stop tobacco cultivation and amend the existing tobacco control act to save health and money, the discussants maintained.









