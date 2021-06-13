Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi

GAZIPUR, June 12: At least 30 jhut (garment factory scraps) warehouses were gutted by fire that broke out at Tongi Mill Gate in the district early Saturday.

Eight units of Fire Service and Civil Defence bring the fire under control after three-hour of frantic effort.

Deputy Assistant Director of Dhaka Zone-3 Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Niaz Ahmed said the fire broke out in the warehouses at around 3:10am.

Being informed, three units of Tongi Fire Service Station reached the scene and started working to control the fire. Later, five more units of the Fire Service joined them and doused the fire after three hours of effort.

The fire destroyed a huge amount of jute, goods and shops in the warehouses. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately.





