Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Countryside Desk

GAZIPUR, June 12: At least 30 jhut (garment factory scraps) warehouses were gutted by fire that broke out at Tongi Mill Gate in the district early Saturday.
Eight units of Fire Service and Civil Defence bring the fire under control after three-hour of frantic effort.
Deputy Assistant Director of Dhaka Zone-3 Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Niaz Ahmed said the fire broke out in the warehouses at around 3:10am.
Being informed, three units of Tongi Fire Service Station reached the scene and started working to control the fire. Later, five more units of the Fire Service joined them and doused the fire after three hours of effort.
The fire destroyed a huge amount of jute, goods and shops in the warehouses. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Valuables worth Tk 5 lakh looted from ex-cop’s house at Bauphal
Risky culvert turns into death trap at Ranishankoil
TCB sale on in Pirojpur
Man lynched soon after he hacks another  to death
Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly
Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi
Workshop on E-Agriculture held in Pabna
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft