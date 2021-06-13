Video
Home Countryside

Workshop on E-Agriculture held in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

A day-long workshop on the role of E-Agriculture in Agriculture Development was held at Tebunia Pulse Research Centre in Pabna on Saturday. photo: observer

PABNA, June12: A day-long workshop on Role of E-Agriculture in Agriculture Development was held in the district on Saturday.
The workshop was organised by the Agriculture Information Services at Pulse Research Centre in Tebunia under Pabna Sadar Upazila.
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Pabna Md Abdul Kader chaired the workshop.
It was attended by Additional Director (AD) of the DAE Dr. Mahbubur Rahaman as chief guest. Among others, DD-Sirajganj  Abu Hanif,  Project Director Dr. Saiful Islam, and  Dr. Md. Md. Rabiul Alam also spoke as special guests.  Regional Information Officer Prashanta Kumar Sarker delivered the inaugural speech.
Other officials of agriculture offices in Pabna and Sirajganj upazilas, farmers and journalists also took part in the workshop.
The keynote paper was presented by Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman.  
AD-Bogura Region, Agriculture Information Officer Md Abdullahil Baki, Journalist Naresh Madhu, and Papya Badsha  also discuss the keynote paper.
The workshop was moderated by Masum Billa, agriculture officer of Chatmohor.


