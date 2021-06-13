Six killed in road mishaps in four districts

Six people including an elderly woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh, Netrakona and Bogura, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the district on Saturday.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said an ambulance hit a motorcycle in Muljan area at around 8:45am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and the ambulance driver injured.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Meherjan, 75, daughter of late Somoy Ali, a resident of Pumbail Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Meherjan in Katiapur Beel area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at around 8:30pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, a team of Ishwarganj Fire Service Station recovered the body and handed it over to police.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NETRAKONA: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Siddiqur Rahman, 40, a resident of Baghjatra Village in Kalmakanda Upazila, and Abul Bashar, 35, of Hossainpur area under Netrakona Municipality.

The injured are Sumaiya Akhter Sathi, 18, daughter of Saiful Islam of Borogara Village in Sadar Upazila, and Musahid, 25, son of Shafiqul Islam of Chanpur Village in Barhatta Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a stone-laden truck hit a CNG in Bangla area under the Singher Bangla Union on the Netrakona-Mohanganj Road in the evening, which left Siddiqur dead on the spot and three other passengers of the CNG injured.

Later, Abul Bashar succumbed to his injuries on the way to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Of the injured, Sumaiya Akhter Sathi was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A local activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Hossain, 19, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Matihas Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila. He was a student of Achalata Madrasa in the area.

BCL Nandigram Upazila Unit General Secretary Shuvo Ahmed said the accident took place in Namuit area at around 3pm, which left pillion rider Sagar and motorcycle driver Satyabarata, 18, critically injured.

Later, Sagar succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Injured Satyabrata was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, the BCL leader added.







