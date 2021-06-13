Two electrocuted in two districts

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Mymensingh, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in the district town on Saturday morning.

Deceased Sajid Sheikh, 28, son of Samsher Sheikh, a resident of Sayagobinda Mahalla in the town.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim said Sajid came in contact with a live electric wire on the roof of Shahed Nagar Beparipara Jame Mosque under Sirajganj Municipality in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sajid might have been electrocuted while trying to steal an air conditioner of the mosque, the SI added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 27, son of Marjat Ali, was a resident of Baluha Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur PS Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











