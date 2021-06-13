Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Central oxygen plant opens at Pirojpur hospital

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated a central oxygen supply plant in Pirojpur District Hospital on Friday. photo: observer

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated a central oxygen supply plant in Pirojpur District Hospital on Friday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, June 12: A central oxygen supply plant has been installed in Pirojpur District Hospital.
The plant was inaugurated on Friday morning by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest.
It has been installed at Tk 3.236 lakh by Spectrum International as  contractor. It took six months to complete the plant.
The inaugural function was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md. Hassanat Yousuf Zaki, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayetul Islam Khan, heath officials and others as well as  political leaders.
CS said, now no oxygen cylinder is needed; centrally 100 beds are directly connected with high flow oxygen supply system; at a time 100 patients can get benefit from the services. Already, 22 central oxygen supply systems have been installed in the country.   
Later, the minister also attended a meeting of district hospital services committee as chairperson of the committee. He presided over it.
He asked all not to be worried about vaccine. Diplomatically, the vaccine issue is being handled, he mentioned.
"Hopefully we will able to overcome the crisis shortly. But all have to maintain health guidelines after vaccination or before vaccination," he suggested.
 Health Department officials claimed, all types of facilities including medicine, digital x-ray, pathology services, and CT scan are available in the district. Members of the committee expressed mixed reaction over the  statement.
The minister said, corruption, negligence of duties by doctors and others must be monitored in order to improve medical services for Covid-19 patients and other patients. Brokers and hospital men engaged with other private clinics must be checked.
 CS disclosed Tk 20 lakh has been distributed among doctors, nurses and others as financial incentive.
Earlier, the minister held a courtesy meeting with local journalists at the newly constructed Pirojpur Press Club building.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Valuables worth Tk 5 lakh looted from ex-cop’s house at Bauphal
Risky culvert turns into death trap at Ranishankoil
TCB sale on in Pirojpur
Man lynched soon after he hacks another  to death
Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly
Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi
Workshop on E-Agriculture held in Pabna
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft