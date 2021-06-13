Central oxygen plant opens at Pirojpur hospital



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated a central oxygen supply plant in Pirojpur District Hospital on Friday. photo: observer

The plant was inaugurated on Friday morning by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest.

It has been installed at Tk 3.236 lakh by Spectrum International as contractor. It took six months to complete the plant.

The inaugural function was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md. Hassanat Yousuf Zaki, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayetul Islam Khan, heath officials and others as well as political leaders.

CS said, now no oxygen cylinder is needed; centrally 100 beds are directly connected with high flow oxygen supply system; at a time 100 patients can get benefit from the services. Already, 22 central oxygen supply systems have been installed in the country.

Later, the minister also attended a meeting of district hospital services committee as chairperson of the committee. He presided over it.

He asked all not to be worried about vaccine. Diplomatically, the vaccine issue is being handled, he mentioned.

"Hopefully we will able to overcome the crisis shortly. But all have to maintain health guidelines after vaccination or before vaccination," he suggested.

Health Department officials claimed, all types of facilities including medicine, digital x-ray, pathology services, and CT scan are available in the district. Members of the committee expressed mixed reaction over the statement.

The minister said, corruption, negligence of duties by doctors and others must be monitored in order to improve medical services for Covid-19 patients and other patients. Brokers and hospital men engaged with other private clinics must be checked.

CS disclosed Tk 20 lakh has been distributed among doctors, nurses and others as financial incentive.

Earlier, the minister held a courtesy meeting with local journalists at the newly constructed Pirojpur Press Club building.







