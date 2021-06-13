30 oxygen cylinders handed over to Natore hospital

NATORE, June 12: A total of 30 oxygen cylinders were handed over to Natore District Hospital on Thursday morning.

The handing-over of the oxygen cylinders was made by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M. Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a function.

These were received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Shahriaz and Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Mijanur Rahaman.

The cylinders included 20 sets of big size and 10 sets of small size. At that time, Dr. Paritosh Kumer Roy, assistant director of Sadar Hospital, Dr. Manjur Rahaman, residential medical officer (RMO) and Abdul Matin, OC (Investigation) of Sadar Police Station were, among others, present.





