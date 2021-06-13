Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AC Land among 20 injured in clash with Sunamganj villagers

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Countryside Desk

SUNAMGANJ, June 12: At least 20 people including Assistant Commissioner (Land) Arif Adnan and some members of law enforcement agencies were injured in a clash with villagers in Adarbazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.
Police sources said the district administration started the construction of some new houses on a land as part of a government project on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'.
At one stage, a group of villagers attacked on AC Land Arif Adnan and members of police and Ansar with weapons, leaving them injured.
AC Land Arif Adnan said some villagers have been opposing construction of the houses in the area for long even though the land belonged to the government.
He said everyone involved in the attack would be brought under justice.
Five people have been arrested over the incident so far.
Police fired blank shots to disperse the villagers.
The situation is currently under control.
Additional police have been deployed in the area, the AC Land added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Valuables worth Tk 5 lakh looted from ex-cop’s house at Bauphal
Risky culvert turns into death trap at Ranishankoil
TCB sale on in Pirojpur
Man lynched soon after he hacks another  to death
Govt urged to implement tobacco act strictly
Fire burns 30 warehouses at Tongi
Workshop on E-Agriculture held in Pabna
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft