AC Land among 20 injured in clash with Sunamganj villagers

SUNAMGANJ, June 12: At least 20 people including Assistant Commissioner (Land) Arif Adnan and some members of law enforcement agencies were injured in a clash with villagers in Adarbazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

Police sources said the district administration started the construction of some new houses on a land as part of a government project on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'.

At one stage, a group of villagers attacked on AC Land Arif Adnan and members of police and Ansar with weapons, leaving them injured.

AC Land Arif Adnan said some villagers have been opposing construction of the houses in the area for long even though the land belonged to the government.

He said everyone involved in the attack would be brought under justice.

Five people have been arrested over the incident so far.

Police fired blank shots to disperse the villagers.

The situation is currently under control.

Additional police have been deployed in the area, the AC Land added.











