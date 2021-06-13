Video
Home Countryside

Six more die of corona in 4 dists

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Six more people have died of coronavirus in four districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one of the four people who died in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while others had been suffering its symptoms.
Their samples have been collected for the virus test.
Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and one from Chapainawabganj districts.
A total of 289 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Saturday morning.
NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 126 here.
Meanwhile, 102 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 9,575 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said of the newly infected people, 59 are in Sadar, 14 in Companiganj, 11 in Begumganj, six in Sonaimuri, five in Kabirhat, three in Chatkhil and Senbag each, and one in Subarnachar upazilas.
A total of 2,417 patients are now in isolation in the district.
BARISHAL: One more people died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city in the last 24 hours till Friday.
The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Zia Sadak area in the city.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 67 in the city, 123 in the district and 289 in Barishal Division.
Meanwhile, 47 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 15,892 in the division.
A total of 14,138 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 88.75 per cent.


