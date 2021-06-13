Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 39,008 infected, 32, 846 recovered in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 12: With detection of 319 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients now reached 39,008 till Saturday noon.
A total of 32,846 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, and recovery rate now stands at 84.20 per cent, Assistant Director  for Khulna Health Division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told The Daily Observer.
The total number of Covid-19 patients rose  with 319 new positive cases reported after testing 830 samples at Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two other Covid-19 laboratories in Khulna Division in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.
Of the total new positive cases, 116 were detected in Khulna, followed by 68 in Satkhira, 61 in Kushtia, 35 in Jashore, 10 in Chuadanga, eight each in Jhenidah and Meherpur, six in Narail and one in Magura in the division, she added
A total of of 40,564 corona-infected patients were admitted to different hospitals; 32,846 have been recovered and 711 died while the rest are undergoing treatment at their respective homes in the division, Dr. Ferdousi continued.
While talking with the Observer, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 711 in the division with 10 more death reported  on Friday.
Of the fatalities four are in Bagerhat, three in Meherpur, two in Kushtia and one in Satkhira in the division.
The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 192 in Khulna, 129 in Kushtia, 85 in Jashore, 64 in Chuadanga, 57 in Jhenidah, 57 in Bagerhat, 51 in Satkhira, 27 in Narail, 26 in Meherpur and 23 in Magura in the division.
The average casualty rate among all 39,008 Covid-19 positive cases now stands at 1.82 per cent in the division, she mentioned.
On the other hand, a total of 233 more people have been sent home and institutional quarantine afresh while other  156 patients were released in all ten districts of the division over the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.
A total of 79,726 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation in the hospital.
Of them, 78,360 have been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period, and 39,241 are currently remaining at home or institutional quarantine in the division.


