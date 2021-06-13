Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Four people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura, Rangamati and Munshiganj, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,000 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The arrested person is Mazharul Islam Jumon, 33, son of Ayueb Ali, a resident of Pashchim Tarapasha Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Abu Bakkar Siddiq said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the OC added.
BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a journalist along with 50 yaba tablets in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Al Biruni Shipul, 30, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Mathura Village under Gokul Union in Sadar Upazila. He claimed that he is a journalist, but failed to show identity card.
Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Mahasthan Gohati area at around 9:45pm and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with is underway in this connection.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested a man along with 102 litres of local liquor in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Imran Hossain Arman, son of Jamshed Ahmed, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Kalachan Dighir Par Purba Dewan Nagar Municipality in Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Bangalhalia Dak Banglow area on the Chandraghona-Bangalhalia Road in the evening and arrested Arman with the liquor from a CNG.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chandraghona PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday morning.
Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the matter.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1gm of heroin in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The arrested person is Firoz Bepari, 40, son of late Abdul Goni, a resident of Madhya Kamargaon area in the     upazila.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by RAB-11 CPC-1 Company Commander Squadron Leader AKM Munirul Alam conducted a drive in Tin Dokan area under Rarikhal Union of the upazila at around 3:45pm and arrested Firoz with the heroin.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sreenagar PS in this connection.


