Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the foundation of a new six-story building of Raja Rajendra Narayan Pilot Government High School in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur on Saturday. Kaliganj UNO Md Shibli Sadiq and newly elected mayor of Kaliganj Municipality SM Robin Hossain were also present at that time. photo: observer