Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:34 AM
Farmers face Aman seed crisis at Tentulia

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
S K Doyel

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, June 12: After harvesting Boro paddy, farmers in Tentulia Upazila of the district are passing busy time with Aman cultivation.
But they are not getting Aman seeds of good quality. Already the time for growing saplings has been over. So farmers in the upazila have fallen in tension. They are eying at the agriculture office for seeds.
This time, many farmers are used to collect seeds from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). The demand of DAE seeds is higher than others on quality ground.
It was learnt, the DAE cannot provide Aman seeds adequately this year. The DAE usually collects seeds from the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) and supplies these to fixed farmers.
The BADC is still not giving seeds to the DAE though the seed-sowing time has elapsed.
According to the BADC authorities, only four farmers in each union are given seeds and fertilisers for sowing as exhibition. Besides, over 50 farmers in each union are given Aman seeds. These seeds are research-oriented and of rich quality. So farmers want such seeds.
Farmers said, seeds are available in bazaars, marketed by different private companies. But these seeds don't sprout properly.
Farmer Delwar Hossain at Sharial Jote area, Sainul Islam at Sarkarpara said, good quality seeds are being supplied from the government department. "I had got Boro seeds. The production from these was good. Now I am contacting for Aman seeds. But the DAE cannot give seeds. They said seeds are yet to reach. So I have to collect seeds from bazaar as the time is running out."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam said, "The BADC is supposed to give us seeds. But despite repeated request, they are yet to provide seeds. Due to pressure for last several days, now they said seeds will be given within one-two days."
"We will distribute seeds among farmers soon after getting," he gave assurance.
Turning down the allegation, Senior Director of the BADC in Panchagarh Md Abdul Hai said, "Aman seeds have been remaining stockpiled in our office for many days."
None of the DAE in Tentulia has contacted with us, he added.


