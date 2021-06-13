

AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividends

AB Bank completed 39th year of successful operation on April 12, 2021. Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Bank stood at Tk.2,448 crore and total Assets stood at Tk.38,576 crore in 2020 which registered 5.52 percent growth over last year.

Chairman of the Board Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, presided over the Meeting. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, Directors of the Board and a good number of Shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting on digital platform.

AGM also adopted Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements and re-elected Feroz Ahmed, Khairul Alam Choudhury and Md. Maqsudul Huq Khan as Directors.

Shareholders approved appointment of Shafiqul Alam as Independent Director. Shareholders also appointed ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor and M/s. S. F. Ahmed & Co., Chartered Accountants as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2021.

