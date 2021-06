BANKING EVENT

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO inaugurating Dilder Market sub-branch at Senbag, Noakhali through video conference from Bank's head office recently. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Zonal Head (Cumilla Zone) Mohammed Rafiq Newaz and local dignitaries are also connected with this ceremony.