Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming

CHENNAI, Jun 12: : Ahead of the G7 meeting, governments around the world are being urged to agree to put a permanent, global end to fur farming to prevent future pandemic outbreaks like SARS-CoV-2.

In India, animal protection NGO Humane Society International/India (HSI) and People for Animals (PfA) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a comprehensive white paper on fur farms and zoonotic diseases, urging him to protect public and human health by supporting a global fur farming ban.

HSI in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, South Africa, UK and the US have also appealed to their respective governments. HSI's global call to world leaders comes in the wake of more than 400 outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 on mink fur farms in the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Spain, Sweden, France, Italy, Latvia, the United States and Canada, with the most recent outbreak in Canada last month.

"Fur factory farming not only causes physical and mental suffering to many millions of animals including mink, foxes and raccoon dogs but it also represents a very real risk to public health. On fur farms these wild species are exploited in inhumane, unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, just to produce frivolous fur fashion items," says Alokparna Sengupta, managing director, HSI India.

"At a time when millions of Indian citizens are suffering terribly from the current Covid-19 pandemic, such unnecessary disease risks for the sake of vanity products simply cannot be tolerated. Mink fur farms in particular have been identified as potential reservoirs for coronaviruses, so we call on the Indian government representing us as a guest country at the G7, to show global leadership by urging all nations to bring an end to cruel and dangerous fur farming."

While countries like the Netherlands and Hungary have taken decisive action to stop mink fur farming in their jurisdictions and 13 countries globally have banned fur farming, many tens of millions of mink, foxes and raccoon dogs - all species susceptible to Covid-19 - continue to be intensively reared on fur factory farms across Europe, China, Russia and North America.

Research using whole genome sequencing has revealed that at least 66 people working on mink fur farms have become infected with SARS-CoV-2 in rare, but concerning, cases of animal-to-human disease transmission. It has further been shown that infection in mink can lead to mutations of the spike-proteins which, if transmitted to human populations, could potentially risk undermining the efficacy of vital vaccines.

Footage taken on fur farms in countries all over the world, consistently expose evidence of poor welfare conditions. Fur industry certification schemes do not meaningfully improve animal welfare, nor satisfactorily address disease risk potential, according to HSI. -TNN













