Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

CHENNAI, Jun 12: : Ahead of the G7 meeting, governments around the world are being urged to agree to put a permanent, global end to fur farming to prevent future pandemic outbreaks like SARS-CoV-2.
In India, animal protection NGO Humane Society International/India (HSI) and People for Animals (PfA) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a comprehensive white paper on fur farms and zoonotic diseases, urging him to protect public and human health by supporting a global fur farming ban.
HSI in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, South Africa, UK and the US have also appealed to their respective governments. HSI's global call to world leaders comes in the wake of more than 400 outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 on mink fur farms in the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Spain, Sweden, France, Italy, Latvia, the United States and Canada, with the most recent outbreak in Canada last month.
 "Fur factory farming not only causes physical and mental suffering to many millions of animals including mink, foxes and raccoon dogs but it also represents a very real risk to public health. On fur farms these wild species are exploited in inhumane, unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, just to produce frivolous fur fashion items," says Alokparna Sengupta, managing director, HSI India.
"At a time when millions of Indian citizens are suffering terribly from the current Covid-19 pandemic, such unnecessary disease risks for the sake of vanity products simply cannot be tolerated. Mink fur farms in particular have been identified as potential reservoirs for coronaviruses, so we call on the Indian government representing us as a guest country at the G7, to show global leadership by urging all nations to bring an end to cruel and dangerous fur farming."
While countries like the Netherlands and Hungary have taken decisive action to stop mink fur farming in their jurisdictions and 13 countries globally have banned fur farming, many tens of millions of mink, foxes and raccoon dogs - all species susceptible to Covid-19 - continue to be intensively reared on fur factory farms across Europe, China, Russia and North America.
Research using whole genome sequencing has revealed that at least 66 people working on mink fur farms have become infected with SARS-CoV-2 in rare, but concerning, cases of animal-to-human disease transmission. It has further been shown that infection in mink can lead to mutations of the spike-proteins which, if transmitted to human populations, could potentially risk undermining the efficacy of vital vaccines.
Footage taken on fur farms in countries all over the world, consistently expose evidence of poor welfare conditions. Fur industry certification schemes do not meaningfully improve animal welfare, nor satisfactorily address disease risk potential, according to HSI.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividends
BANKING EVENT
Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming
S Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airline
Shun Shing Group appoints Tahmina Ahmed as AMD
AIIB pledges $60 million to Asia’s infrastructure securitization platform
European stocks advance as S&P 500 edges to 2nd straight record
Virtual IPF, DTG trade exhibitions in July, August


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft