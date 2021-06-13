Virtual IPF, DTG trade exhibitions in July, August

Two virtual exhibitions will be held in July and August to improve the international communication between local enterprises and global supply chain amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 has slowed down the pace of the world causing an economic recession. But Bangladesh relies heavily on exports, foreign investments and imported raw materials, and cannot break its connection with the world.

To improve the international communication between the local enterprises and global supply chain, the trade show organizer-- Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd -- will launch the online expos for both the Bangladesh Int'l Plastics, Printing & Packaging Industry Fair (IPF) jointly with Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA), and the Dhaka Int'l Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG) along with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

IPF online expo will be held from July 5 to 8 and DTG online expo will be available from August 2 to 5.

The annual IPF and DTG are both the largest international trade fair of its kind for suppliers and local companies, said the organizers on Saturday.

Suppliers from all over the world will interact with local customers through the time of the exhibition and develop new cooperation opportunities.

The exhibitions have been postponed for two years amid pandemic due to the international travel ban.

International suppliers are looking forward to having a platform networking with local buyers.

The show organizers then have developed an online exhibition system to offer a safer and real-time platform for exhibitors to increase their brand awareness in the market and build relations with potential buyers beyond geographical boundaries.

The show is also expected to bring a series of online keynote speeches and seminars, for sharing industry insights and up-to-date technology to online attendees.

IPF online expo will be joined by 483 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam.

DTG online expo will be available with 1,200 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions. -UNB









