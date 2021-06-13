Walton takes pre-book for gaming smartphone Primo RX8 Mini

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has announced the release of its new gaming smartphone 'Primo RX8 Mini' enriched with snapdragon processor, large full HD plus display, powerful RAM-ROM, fast charging, and triple back camera features.

Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone Sales department, said they are taking pre-order for the handset. The pre-bookers will get Tk 1000 discount from regular price of the phone. This means, customers can purchase the phone at BDT 10,999 only till 16th June. Customers will get 30 days instant replacement facility along with one-year service warranty for the 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphone.

The smartphone has already gained huge popularity among tech-lovers and they are terming it as the best device in this price. Customers can place pre-order from E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) or at all Walton Plaza, brand and retail outlets across the country.

The new device features a 6.3-inch full HD plus display with 2340X1080 pixel screen resolutions. The 8.36 mm slim black colored smartphone looks stunning as glass is used in the back cover.

It sports a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon's 6 Series Octa-Core processor with Qualcomm Adreno 512 GPU which will ensure higher speed and performance for heavy gaming. The device runs on Android 10 operating system and has a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256 GB via micro SD card.

The phone comes with f/1.8 aperture AI triple cameras with PDAF technology and LED flash. Its 13-megapixel main camera with Sony sensor and 6P lens will ensure sharp and colorful photos.

The phone has a 3600 mAh lithium polymer battery with type-C 18-watt fast charging for sufficient power backup. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11, bluetooth version 5.0, LAN hotspot, OTA and OTG. Sensors include proximity, light, accelerometer (3D), fingerprint scanner, GPS, A-GPS navigation etc.

Other features include face unlock, dual 4G SIM slot, FM radio with recording facility, Full HD video recording and playback, RGB notification LED, Dark Theme etc.

























