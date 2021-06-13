GP wins Asian leadership award

Grameenphone (GP) has been recognized as the "Best Organization for Workplace and People Development" in the "Organizational Awards" category of Asian Leadership Awards (ALA) 2021.

The 19th Edition of the prestigious award ceremony took place on June 10, last. GP's efforts to ensure employee wellbeing during COVID-19, focus on nurturing an inclusive workplace, digitalization of HR services, and a unique approach in fostering a learning culture and upskilling effort were highly commended.

The ALA is recognized in the industry for patronizing and promoting the value of business leadership in Asia. Since 2011, the award has been inspiring hundreds of organizations and professionals to go the extra mile to ensure the healthy and consistent growth of the workforce.

This year, the programme was held virtually, where the seasoned Jury Council of ALA congratulated GP's outstanding efforts for discovering newer possibilities. More than 300 senior leaders attended the program.

GP Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Syed Tanvir Husain said, "We feel honored to have been the recipient of the Asian Leadership Award 2021, and we dedicate this achievement to all the employees of the Grameenphone family."

As the Connectivity Partner, GP plays various roles to help unleash the full potential of future Bangladesh. Across the world, customer behaviour is transforming in the face of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated digitalization in all spheres, and GP employees have taken up the challenge of upskilling and reskilling themselves to serve their 8 Crore+ subscribers better.

In 2020, GP employees spent an average of 58 hours learning on critical competency areas of Digital Marketing, UX, Product Management, Cloud & Virtualization, Customer Facing IT, etc., from renowned global platforms such as Coursera, Linux Academy, Red Hat and Udacity.

GP prioritizes innovation and digitalization in HR. Robotic process automation (RPA) simplifies routine workload, allowing employees to focus more time on innovation and creativity. The employee app - OneGP - has helped the company establish itself as one of the pioneers in Digital HR. As GP believes in connecting people to what matters most to them, the company is run by four behaviors based on people - Always Explore, Create Together, Keep Promises, and Be Respectful., says a press release.







