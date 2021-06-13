Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP wins Asian leadership award

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Grameenphone (GP) has been recognized as the "Best Organization for Workplace and People Development" in the "Organizational Awards" category of Asian Leadership Awards (ALA) 2021.
The 19th Edition of the prestigious award ceremony took place on June 10, last. GP's efforts to ensure employee wellbeing during COVID-19, focus on nurturing an inclusive workplace, digitalization of HR services, and a unique approach in fostering a learning culture and upskilling effort were highly commended.  
 The ALA  is recognized in the industry for patronizing and promoting the value of business leadership in Asia. Since 2011, the award has been inspiring hundreds of organizations and professionals to go the extra mile to ensure the healthy and consistent growth of the workforce.
This year, the programme was held virtually, where the seasoned Jury Council of ALA congratulated GP's outstanding efforts for discovering newer possibilities. More than 300 senior leaders attended the program.
GP Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Syed Tanvir Husain said, "We feel honored to have been the recipient of the Asian Leadership Award 2021, and we dedicate this achievement to all the employees of the Grameenphone family."
 As the Connectivity Partner, GP plays various roles to help unleash the full potential of future Bangladesh. Across the world, customer behaviour is transforming in the face of the 4th Industrial Revolution.
The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated digitalization in all spheres, and GP  employees have taken up the challenge of upskilling and reskilling themselves to serve their 8 Crore+ subscribers better.
In 2020, GP employees spent an average of 58 hours learning on critical competency areas of Digital Marketing, UX, Product Management, Cloud & Virtualization, Customer Facing IT, etc., from renowned global platforms such as Coursera, Linux Academy, Red Hat and Udacity.
GP prioritizes innovation and digitalization in HR. Robotic process automation (RPA) simplifies routine workload, allowing employees to focus more time on innovation and creativity. The employee app - OneGP - has helped the company establish itself as one of the pioneers in Digital HR. As GP believes in connecting people to what matters most to them, the company is run by four behaviors based on people - Always Explore, Create Together, Keep Promises, and Be Respectful., says a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividends
BANKING EVENT
Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming
S Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airline
Shun Shing Group appoints Tahmina Ahmed as AMD
AIIB pledges $60 million to Asia’s infrastructure securitization platform
European stocks advance as S&P 500 edges to 2nd straight record
Virtual IPF, DTG trade exhibitions in July, August


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft