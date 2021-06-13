Chaldal.com delivering mangoes to customers doorsteps

Chaldal.com, the largest online grocery platform of Bangladesh is delivering juicy, sweet & chemeical free mangoes to your doorsteps in just an hour.

Customers can now order tasty mangoes collected straight from the gardens of Chapainawaganj throughout the season from chaldal and receive at 250+ areas within its coverage in Dhaka, Narayangang, Chattogram and Jashore, says a press release.

Besides daily family needs like fish, meat, vegetables and other 7500+ groceries, you do not need to go outside in a hasty weather to buy mangoes anymore. It will come to you with a reasonable price that you will be happy to pay. Chaldal wants you to spend more time with family and enjoy the best of Himsagar, Langa and Gopalbhog.

The modern age technology is undoubtly a blessing and that's where chaldal is promised to deliver daily essentials to more than 8 lakh customers in the shortest possible time at only 9tk as delivery charge. 2500+ employess are working being 'Chaldal Family' to serve customers on a daily basis to make the impossible happen.

Since 2013, Chaldal.com has gained the trust of the people by delivering fresh products ordered online in the shortest possible time to the consumers' doorsteps. Chaldal decided to take the challenge to deliver mangoes in 2020 and it's continued till today!























