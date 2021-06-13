Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chaldal.com delivering mangoes to customers doorsteps

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Chaldal.com, the largest online grocery platform of Bangladesh is delivering juicy, sweet & chemeical free mangoes to your doorsteps in just an hour.
Customers can now order tasty mangoes collected straight from the gardens of Chapainawaganj throughout the season from chaldal and receive at 250+ areas within its coverage in Dhaka, Narayangang, Chattogram and Jashore, says a press release.
Besides daily family needs like fish, meat, vegetables and other 7500+ groceries, you do not need to go outside in a hasty weather to buy mangoes anymore. It will come to you with a reasonable price that you will be happy to pay. Chaldal wants you to spend more time with family and enjoy the best of Himsagar, Langa and Gopalbhog.
The modern age technology is undoubtly a blessing and that's where chaldal is promised to deliver daily essentials to more than 8 lakh customers in the shortest possible time at only 9tk as delivery charge. 2500+ employess are working being 'Chaldal Family' to serve customers on a daily basis to make the impossible happen.
Since 2013, Chaldal.com has gained the trust of the people by delivering fresh products ordered online in the shortest possible time to the consumers' doorsteps. Chaldal decided to take the challenge to deliver mangoes in 2020 and it's continued till today!













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividends
BANKING EVENT
Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming
S Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airline
Shun Shing Group appoints Tahmina Ahmed as AMD
AIIB pledges $60 million to Asia’s infrastructure securitization platform
European stocks advance as S&P 500 edges to 2nd straight record
Virtual IPF, DTG trade exhibitions in July, August


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft