BD health expert elected as GAVI steering body member



Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed

He will hold this position for the next three years from June 1, 2021. He is the Executive Director of the Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, a local development agency, and the Chief Executive Officer of Synesis Health which is the Health Division of Synesis IT, the country's leading IT service provider. He also assists in the development of national public health issues.

Renowned public specialist Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed has been working in the national and international arena for the development of public health for more than 30 years. He has been responsible for policy-making, programme management and coordination at the field level through harmonization between government and non-government organizations and CSOs at the national and international level on child immunization programmes, prevention of infant and maternal mortality, HIV / AIDS, adolescent health and nutrition and corona prevention and many more.

He is currently playing a key role in corona prevention by coordinating with government, non-government organizations and CSOs and collaborating with many public health organizations.

It is worth mentionable that, His appointment to the CSO Committee of the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI), an organization responsible for global public health and vaccine assurance, will contribute to public health and vaccine development in Bangladesh and South Asia. The international organization, The Vaccine Alliance, with the overall support of GAVI, contributes to the vaccination of developing countries through a combination of government, non-government organizations and CSOs.

Public Health Specialist Dr. Nizam Uddin Ahmed said, "I would like to thank and express my utmost gratitude to this international organization for electing me as a member of the CSO Steering Committee of the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI). I hope that by being included in this committee, I will try to contribute to the development of public health in Bangladesh and the coordination and ensuring of fair vaccination."









