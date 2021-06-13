Video
Blue economy focuses more on ports, shipping: CPA chief

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

The blue economy policy of the government along with growing export diversification strategy has made the ports and the shipping industry more focused on ocean centric trade.
"Inland and coastal shipping contribute significantly to the economy, contributing approximately one percent to the GDP growth. Bangladeshi seafarers employed in international shipping send huge remittance.
"The government's blue economic policy would increase the Bay-centric economic activities for which vibrant ports and capable shipping industry is a must."
Talking to BSS, the CPA chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan said that Bangladesh is situated in a very advantageous location to provide transit and transhipment facilities to seven landlocked north-eastern states of India, Nepal and Bhutan, which can be extended up to landlocked Yunnan province of China.
"The country can earn huge foreign currency using its seaports and inland ports providing service to the neighbours. Freight and fees for transit and transhipment would contribute to GDP. Besides, coastal shipping with neighbours and inland shipping within the country are contributing to the GDP significantly," he added.
He said regional connectivity through the Asian Highway, the inland waterways the coastal and international shipping can open a window of opportunities for the shipping sector, the seaports, and Bangladesh's inland ports. Seaports of Bangladesh can be transformed into sub-regional shipping hub.
Mohammad Shahjahan, however, said though Bangladesh ports have enhanced their capacity over the last decade, the ports need urgent up-gradation of existing handling facilities.
Increasing pressure of containers and cargo, both domestic and external could be reduced by digitalisation and strict supervision to ensure smooth operation of the deep seaport by eliminating corrupt practices.
"To harness the maximum potentials of the ports and the shipping sector, Bangladesh needs to widen its maritime landscape by building a deep seaport that would host the deep-draft domestic and foreign vessels.
An active deep seaport would generate a considerable revenue for the country in the one hand, and generate employment opportunities for the country's shipping sector on the other," he added.
"The Bangladesh shipping sector can earn a considerable foreign currency as freight, detention and demurrage charges, agency commission, and repair and maintenance charges. Besides, Inland and coastal shipping contribute significantly to the economy," he added.
The CPA chief said Bangladeshi seafarers employed in different international shipping companies send vast amounts of remittances back home every year.
"The local shipbuilding sector employs thousands of skilled, semiskilled and unskilled workforces. Besides, we should encourage the local investors formulating business friendly policies to invest in the port and shipping sector to develop bulk and container vessels, including liner services in public and private sector. The public-private partnership initiative can be encouraged," he added.
He said the government should also formulate a policy to reduce foreign currency expenditure, discourage unwanted delay of ships and containers, and prevent hoarding in floating vessels.
The demurrage and detention charges for the foreign shipping companies should be reduced to make it attractive, he added.


