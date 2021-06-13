Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

NEW YORK, Jun 12: The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates would stay lower for longer in Europe and Britain while looking ahead to next week's US monetary policy meeting.

The dollar index, showing its strongest weekly gain since early May, was last up 0.57per cent on the day at 90.5810 while the euro was down 0.63per cent at $1.2099, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the end of April. -Reuters





























