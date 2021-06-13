Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW YORK, Jun 12: The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates would stay lower for longer in Europe and Britain while looking ahead to next week's US monetary policy meeting.
The dollar index, showing its strongest weekly gain since early May, was last up 0.57per cent on the day at 90.5810 while the euro was down 0.63per cent at $1.2099, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the end of April.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank approves 5pc stock dividends
BANKING EVENT
Animal rights groups seek global ban on fur farming
S Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airline
Shun Shing Group appoints Tahmina Ahmed as AMD
AIIB pledges $60 million to Asia’s infrastructure securitization platform
European stocks advance as S&P 500 edges to 2nd straight record
Virtual IPF, DTG trade exhibitions in July, August


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft