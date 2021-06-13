BGMEA wins US green award

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has won the prestigious 'USGBC Leadership Award' from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for the local garment makers' platform's efforts for building a green garment sector.

"BGMEA is the first organisation in the world to receive such an award. It is a big international recognition for us," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in a virtual press conference from the association's Gulshan office in Dhaka on Saturday.

Currently, Bangladesh has 143 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified garment factories - the highest in the world. Of the 143 factories, 41 are platinum rated and the rest are gold and silver rated ones certified by the USGBC.

Some 500 more garment factories are waiting to be certified by the USGBC as green factory buildings, Hassan said.

Of the top 10 LEED certified buildings, nine are in Bangladesh, which reflects the country's efforts to follow good practices for saving environment during production.









