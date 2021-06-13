NBR to integrate tax collection e-invoices with its database

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to integrate e-invoices with its database to easily know the revenue status of the government.

"VAT, taxes and other fees collected using e-invoices will strengthen the country's financial strength," NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said recently at a workshop while Saiful Islam, Joint Secretary, Finance Department, addressed it on strengthening of the financial management program.

"Now income tax, land registration fee and passport fee are deposited through e-challan. We will integrate it with the NBR's revenue database to monitor its revenue status," he said.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said this at a workshop at later of the last week while Saiful Islam, Joint Secretary, Finance Department, addressed the workshop on strengthening the financial management program of the people.

Additional Secretary of the Finance Department Nazma Mubarak is the director of the program. She said about 378 branches of six state owned banks-Sonali, Rupali, Janata, Unnayan Bank and BASIC have deposited Tk6.42 billion in the government treasury account till June 9.

Few Mobile Financial Services (MFS) operators are now submitting VAT, taxes and fees to tax administrators using e-invoicing or automated invoicing systems she said and expressed her hope that all the MFS will follow it.

The NBR launched e-invoicing in October last year, allowing taxpayers to submit taxes and fees online through banking and mobile financial services, in addition to existing tax payment arrangements through cash, checks and account debits.





















