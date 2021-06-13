

Donation collection ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually witnessing from her Ganabhaban official residence, a donation collection ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, in which Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam hands over a cheque for Tk 1.0 (one) crore on behalf of the chamber to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus for the House Construction Fund by Private Finance and Pandemic Fund of the Prime Minister