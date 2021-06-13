Restaurateurs demand VAT cut, supplementary duty withdrawal



Leaders of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association holding a press conference in the city on Saturday.

They have also demanded cancellation of 10 percent supplementary duty on restaurant services at a press conference in the city on Saturday.

"The proposed budget for 2021-22 FY has called for paying 15 percent Vat for AC and 5 percent for non-AC restaurants. The association has demanded 3-5 percent VAT at the highest for lower and moderate categories restaurants and street food, and 7.5 percent VAT for fine-dining restaurant,"

Addressing the press conference organized to expressed the association's reaction to the proposed budget, BROA Secretary General Imran Hasan siad the proposed tax and VAT would create crisis ion the dinning industry

"Earlier, the non-AC restaurants had to pay 7.5 percent Vat. The AC and non-AC categories should be abolished for VAT payment as AC is a general necessity now-a-days," he added.

However, BROA proposed 15 percent VAT for five-star and four-star categories of hotels and restaurants. Besides, the association proposed 2 percent VAT for the canteen or cafeteria service at educational institutions, hostels, and industrial factories.

The VAT on restaurants' rent can be fixed at a maximum of 3 percent the association leader said. Meanwhile, the restaurant owners claimed that they are facing harassment for third-party VAT collection.

"The restaurants that have an electronic fiscal device (EFD Machine) provided by NBR, are facing most harassment. Some young locals who are not NBR staff and selected by ward councilor offices are alleging against these restaurants that they are not using EFD machines, but facts are different," said Imran Hasan of BROA.

"Most of the restaurants are not using EFD machines. In such a situation, the EFD user restaurant is facing business loss. So, the authority should set up EFD machines in all restaurants," he added.

Other demands of the association include formulation of a policy for online food delivery services and determine highest 10 percent commission, give 6 months stimulus for workers of the sector or monthly food assistance, loan for owners against 4 percent interest, declare the sector as industry and ensure vaccination for staff within September this year.

The country has around 60,000 restaurants and around 30 lakh people are employed in the sector, according to BROA.

Among others, Osman Gani, President of the association, Toufiqul Islam, Treasurer, Syed Mohammad Andalib, Organizing Secretary, Ashfaq Rahman Asif, publicity secretary were present.

