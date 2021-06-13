Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Dial 1098 to report on child labour: India minister

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, June 12: India's Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani has appealed to citizens to report instances of child labour on PENCIL (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour) portal or by calling on Childline-1098.  
Chidline is 24/7, free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance. It responds to the emergency needs of children and also links them to relevant services for their long-term care and rehabilitation.
In a tweet message on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour today, Ms Irani said, "Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment towards combatting child labour. It is with people's participation that we can ensure our children get a childhood they deserve".
In another tweet, she said, "I appeal to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL Portal https://pencil.gov.in/or call on Childline-1098.  Because... We owe it to our children - the future of our Nation".
The World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year around the world. The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.
The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide-an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years with millions more at risk due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization and UNICEF.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, said, "We are losing ground in the fight against child labour, and the last year has not made that fight any easier.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rover leaves ‘China’s imprint’ on Mars
An oil depot belonging to state oil company Pertamina emits thick black smoke
Dial 1098 to report on child labour: India minister
Mouse sperm survives in space for 6 years, births healthy pups
Pulitzer honour for teen who filmed Floyd murder
A girl plays with sand during a protest of the Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance
US warship enters Black Sea
Sindh to block phones, payment of unvaccinated


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft