Dial 1098 to report on child labour: India minister

New Delhi, June 12: India's Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani has appealed to citizens to report instances of child labour on PENCIL (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour) portal or by calling on Childline-1098.

Chidline is 24/7, free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance. It responds to the emergency needs of children and also links them to relevant services for their long-term care and rehabilitation.

In a tweet message on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour today, Ms Irani said, "Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment towards combatting child labour. It is with people's participation that we can ensure our children get a childhood they deserve".

In another tweet, she said, "I appeal to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL Portal https://pencil.gov.in/or call on Childline-1098. Because... We owe it to our children - the future of our Nation".

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year around the world. The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide-an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years with millions more at risk due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization and UNICEF.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, said, "We are losing ground in the fight against child labour, and the last year has not made that fight any easier.









