US warship enters Black Sea

ISTANBUL, June 12: A US Navy destroyer on Friday crossed the Bosphorus and entered the Black Sea, Turkey's Anadolu state news agency reported, as tensions simmer around Ukraine.

The crossing by the USS Laboon was reported as US President Joe Biden met Western leaders at the G7 summit in England. He will then travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO that is likely to focus heavily on the threat posed by Russia.

The Pentagon announced on Friday a new package of $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine that will include counter-artillery radar, electronic warfare equipment and counter-drone technology, bolstering Kyiv amid elevated tensions with Moscow.

Although the funds were already committed by Congress, the Defense Department's announcement details specifically how the US military will allocate assistance earmarked for Ukraine before the end of the US government's fiscal year in September.

The latest tranche of assistance will come in addition to the $125 million that the Pentagon announced on March 1, which included armed Mark VI patrol boats.

The Pentagon said it would provide counter-artillery radars, counter-drone systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment. The United States would also provide training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, it said.

The US assistance followed certification by the Pentagon that Ukraine "made sufficient progress on defense reforms this year," as required by US law.

Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for high-stakes talks on Wednesday in Geneva. "We are standing united to address Russia's challenges to European security, starting with its aggression in Ukraine," Biden wrote in The Washington Post before setting off on his first foreign trip.

Biden was Washington's pointman on Ukraine when he was vice president in Barack Obama's administration, supporting its drive to rid itself of Kremlin influence after a 2014 revolution toppled a Moscow-backed administration.

The US periodically sends warships to the Black Sea region in a show of support for Ukraine, often drawing protests from Russia. -AFP










