Sindh to block phones, payment of unvaccinated

ISLAMABAD, June 12: A Pakistan province said on Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalize the unvaccinated in a country where only a fraction of the population have been inoculated.

It comes after Sindh province said civil servants who refuse to be vaccinated will not be paid from July. A third wave of infections has begun to stabilize in Pakistan after weeks of tough restrictions, and in Punjab -- the country's most populous province which includes the megacity of Lahore -- demand for jabs has slowed.

"At first this was only a proposal, but people have been very hesitant in getting vaccinated so the decision was made," said Hammad Raza, spokesman for the Punjab Primary Health department.

He said the state telecoms agency will decide how to implement the measure.

Pakistan's nationwide vaccination rollout has ramped up in recent weeks with more than 200,000 doses administered most days, but it adds up to only a fraction of the 220 million population.

Almost 10.5 million doses have been administered, with China supplying most of the vaccines.

But concerns about the side effects of the jab, coupled with misinformation that it causes infertility or death within two years, have sparked vaccine hesitancy.

"Pakistan's education level is low. People are also spreading rumours and misinformation about the vaccines," Salman Haseeb, the head of Pakistan's Young Doctor's Association, told AFP.

"So, information campaigns by the government won't work for the short-term. They will have to make use of the law to ensure everyone gets vaccinated." -AFP







