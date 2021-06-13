Video
Dutch hope De Jong has enough left in tank for Euro 2020 bid

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

AMSTERDAM, JUNE 12: He is one of the leaders of a new-look Netherlands, but as they make their hotly-anticipated return to a major tournament the hope is that Frenkie de Jong has enough left in the tank to play a key role at Euro 2020.
The Dutch, last seen at a major tournament at the 2014 World Cup when they came third, kick off their European Championship campaign on Sunday when they host Ukraine in Amsterdam.
After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, the likes of Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder have all gone and a new Dutch generation has emerged.
It is embodied by De Jong, the 24-year-old Barcelona playmaker, along with Matthijs de Ligt, at Juventus.
The duo came to prominence in the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 before earning big-money moves away.
De Jong needed a season to adapt to life in La Liga after his 75 million-euro ($85 million) transfer to the Camp Nou, but he comes into Euro 2020 off the back of an outstanding second campaign.
The only concern is how fresh he is now after playing 4,492 minutes for Barcelona in the 2020/21 season, across 49 appearances in total.
That was at least 300 minutes more than anyone else in the squad -- Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were next -- and the second-most of any outfield player in La Liga.
A brilliantly gifted midfielder who has also often played in central defence, De Jong's importance at the Camp Nou grew after Ronald Koeman -- the man who gave him his full international debut -- became coach last August.    -AFP



