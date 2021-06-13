Video
Bangabandu and Bangamata Gold Cup ends in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Under 17 district level was ended on Saturday. The final match was held at Kishoreganj Old Stadium.
Bhairab Upazila team defeated Hossainpur Upazila team by 3-2 in the tiebreaker. The highest scorer in the tournament is Rocky of Kishoreganj Sadar.
On the other hand, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Karimganj Upazila defeated Kishoreganj Municipality by 2-0. Khanam scored two goals in the second half for the winning team.
Khanam was adjudge the top scorer while Rahima of Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila was selected as the best player of the tournament.
Deputy Commission and District Sports Association President Mohammad Shamim Alam distributed prize among the participants.


