Boys hope for good performance in Oman match



Bangladesh national football team during a practice session on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh had a 1-1 tie with Afghanistan, in the first of these three matches, and received praises from all while suffered a 0-2 defeat against India in the second match and was criticised for failure to defend the castle in the last few minutes.

Though coach James Day Jamie didn't blame his disciples and instead he pointed at the few-days-preparation for the result.

The boys are only hoping for a better performance in the next match. Now the boys have one match left to be played on the 15th of June when they will face Oman, a much stronger opponent considering all the factors.

Oman is ranked 80th in the FIFA World Ranking while Bangladesh is ranked 184th. The difference between the two is 104 ranks and the Arab team has been preparing for these matches for a long time.

At the outset, Bangladesh is lagging far behind than the opponent in ranking and to make things worse the team management was only able to send the boys to Qatar a few days before the matches. As a result, the boys were not able to play any practice match there or practice enough.

Condition deteriorated with each matches as number of injured players increased and three important booters including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, Rahmat Miah and Biplu Ahmed will be refrained from playing the match due to previous yellow cards. Naturally, the team is under pressure at the moment. Besides, there is no permission for them to go outside of the limited zone including their rooms, lobbies. Even they are not permitted to go to the swimming pools for now. A few players already levelled that system as a five-star jail.

Considering everything, team management wanted to give the boys time to cope with the situation and get mentally ready for the next mission. So, the team was given a personal day on Saturday to have some times for them. The booters generally passed the time doing individual gym and taking rest.







