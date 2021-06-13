Video
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:28 AM
Indian village prays to ‘goddess corona’ to rid them of the virus

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, June 12: Indian villagers have erected a shrine to "goddess corona" and are offering her prayers in the hope that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus.
Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their idol of "Corona Mata", since they erected it this week.
"Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief," one villager, who gave her name as Sangeeta, said on Friday. India was hit hard by a surge of coronavirus infections in April and May but there are signs the worst could be over. Authorities reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily tally in more than two months, health ministry data showed. read more COVID-19 has killed 367,081 people in India, according to government data.     -REUTERS



