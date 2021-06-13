Patenga Container Terminal to go into operation in Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 12: Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will go into operation in December this year. Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said, "Operation of the PCT will begin in December under the CPA management.'

The appointment of a foreign operation under Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been delayed due to dispute over the total handling quantity of containers annually.

In this connection, the Shipping Ministry had decided to appoint a transaction adviser to resolve the issue.

CPA sources said the Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. Chattogram Port handled 3 Million TEUs of containers in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The rate of increased is 2.9 per cent. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million TEUs of containers. The rate of increased was 4 per cent.

The Shipping Ministry had decided to operate PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP). Accordingly, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.

The project was scheduled to be completed by December last year. But the time has been extended to June this year which will fully be completed by December this year.

The vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River.

The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target. The PCT is situated on 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 metres length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, he said.

The terminal will also have a dolphin jetty of 220- metre-long for handling of fuel. The terminal project include; 128-square metre freight Station, 1750-metre long Custom Bonded area, 2500-metre long Railway track, with CPA oofice, Flyover, Security post, Guest House, Fuel Station, labour shed etc.







