Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Patenga Container Terminal to go into operation in Dec

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 12: Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will go into operation in December this year. Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said, "Operation of the PCT will begin in December under the CPA management.'
 The appointment of a foreign operation under Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been delayed due to dispute over the total handling quantity of containers annually.
In this connection, the Shipping Ministry had decided to appoint a transaction adviser to resolve the issue.
CPA sources said the Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. Chattogram Port handled 3 Million TEUs of containers in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The rate of increased is 2.9 per cent. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million TEUs of containers. The rate of increased was 4 per cent.
The Shipping Ministry had decided to operate PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP). Accordingly, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.
The project was scheduled to be completed by December last year. But the time has been extended to June this year which will fully be completed by December this year.
The vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River.
The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target. The PCT is situated on 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 metres length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, he said.
The terminal will also have a dolphin jetty of 220- metre-long for handling of fuel. The terminal project include; 128-square metre freight Station, 1750-metre long Custom Bonded area, 2500-metre long Railway track, with CPA oofice, Flyover, Security post, Guest House, Fuel Station,  labour shed etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian village prays to ‘goddess corona’ to rid them of the virus
Patenga Container Terminal to go into operation in Dec
Armed Police Battalion arrests seven people on charge of slaughtering dead chickens
Withdraw 15pc VAT on pvt univs
Fakhrul tells party men to resolve intra-party conflict
Samaresh Majumdar in ICU
Bodies of woman, 2 children found on Naf River bank
‘Blue Dot’ an alternative to China’s BRI


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft